Nigeria’s Police Inspector-General Reacts To Shooting Of Married Man, Other By Burna Boy’s Escorts

The Nigeria Police Force has described the shooting incident involving its personnel at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday night as despicable and condemnable.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that five policemen attached to Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy had been detained by the Lagos police command for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers.

The victims were identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu. Burna Boy was said to have been laughing while the incident occurred and immediately left for Spain shortly after.

But a statement on Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, titled: "Re: Club Shooting In Lagos", described the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable.

Adejobi said that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, was alarmed by the despicable action of the personnel and had directed Lagos Police Commissioner to investigate the matter and forward the report for immediate action.

The statement partly read, "The Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba NPM, psc(+), fdc, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

"Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action."