Nigeria’s Police Inspector-General Reacts To Shooting Of Married Man, Other By Burna Boy’s Escorts

SaharaReporters earlier reported that five policemen attached to Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy had been detained by the Lagos police command for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has described the shooting incident involving its personnel at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday night as despicable and condemnable.

 

SaharaReporters earlier reported that five policemen attached to Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy had been detained by the Lagos police command for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers.

The victims were identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu. Burna Boy was said to have been laughing while the incident occurred and immediately left for Spain shortly after.

 

But a statement on Sunday, by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, titled: "Re: Club Shooting In Lagos", described the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable.

 

Adejobi said that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, was alarmed by the despicable action of the personnel and had directed Lagos Police Commissioner to investigate the matter and forward the report for immediate action.

 

The statement partly read, "The Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

 

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba NPM, psc(+), fdc, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

 

"Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Russian Aggression: Former British Soldier Shot Dead Fighting For Ukraine
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International CSOs Form Sub-Regional Coalition To Expose Corruption In Nigeria, Ghana, Other West African Countries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Invade Benue Community, Kill 11 Villagers, Set Houses On Fire
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Prison Official, Commercial Motorcyclist Killed As Jailbreak At Minna Prison Frees 20 Inmates
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Politics Tinubu Still My Strong Ally, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#NigeriaDecides Uduaghan, Ogboru Challenge Manager, Okowa As Delta Election Tribunal Receives 51 Petitions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Catholic Priests Deny Church Members Without Permanent Voter Cards Entry Into Sunday Masses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Police To Interrogate Grammy Award Winner, Burna Boy Over Shooting Of Two People In Lagos Club By Singer’s Escorts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Black Sunday: Guerilla Warfare And The Challenges Of A Nation In Distress By Richard Odusanya.
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Family Lawyers Move To Sue UK Foreign Secretary, Force Britain To Take Action Over IPOB Leader’s Alleged Torture, Rendition To Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Democracy Day: Nigeria Turning Into A Graveyard By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion If Ethnic Balance Counts Then Religious Balance Counts By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News June 12 Anniversary: Yoruba Group Decries Nationwide Killings, Calls For Peace Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News We Can’t Be Celebrating Democracy Day When Nigerians Are Slaves In Their Country, Afraid To Worship, Travel By Road Or Train – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023 Elections & Democracy: A Little Fear, A Little Anger And A Weak Faith By Samuel Olomu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Russian Aggression: Former British Soldier Shot Dead Fighting For Ukraine
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Woman Hit By Lebanese Driving Against Lagos Traffic Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News ‘No One Can Give You Power, It’s Yours, Take it’ —The June 12 Speech That Got MKO Abiola Arrested, Led To His Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad