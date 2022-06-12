Nigerian Woman Hit By Lebanese Driving Against Lagos Traffic Is Dead

Her brother disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2022

A Nigerian woman, Omotomi Akinsanya, who was crushed by a Toyota 4Runner being driven by a Lebanese, John Greg, on Sanusi Fafunwa Street, in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State, is dead.

Her brother disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.


She was 31 years old. 

She reportedly died on June 9 at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

 

Greg had while driving against traffic (otherwise known as wrong-way driving) at top speed in May crushed Akinsanya against a wall.

 

After ramming into the victim, the Lebanese reversed his car and zoomed off from the scene in a bid to escape.

 

It was learnt that a Good Samaritan, who witnessed the accident, boarded a motorcycle and chased Greg, who was apprehended and handed over to the police.

