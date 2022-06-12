We Can’t Be Celebrating Democracy Day When Nigerians Are Slaves In Their Country, Afraid To Worship, Travel By Road Or Train – Governor Ortom

The governor lamented that armed terrorists threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and the country’s hard-earned democracy.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 12, 2022

The Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom has decried the worsening security situation in the country.

The governor lamented that armed terrorists threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and the country’s hard-earned democracy.

Governor Samuel Ortom

Ortom, who raised the concern in his goodwill message to Nigerians in commemoration of the June 12 celebration, regretted that Nigeria should not be celebrating democracy day when our citizens are slaves.

According to the Benue governor, Nigerians are not free in their homes, schools, worship centres, or workplaces and cannot go to their farms or travel freely by road or train.

 

He insisted that for Nigerians to practise democracy freely, "we must tackle the issue of insecurity courageously".

Ortom advised Nigerians to fight against anti-democratic forces and strengthen institutions.

Paying tribute to the martyr of June 12, Chief M.K.O. Abiola, Ortom said, “Never again shall we allow undemocratic forces take control of our collective destiny. We must guard our democracy jealously.

 

“The practice of democracy should not be at the dictates or the whims and caprices of a few individuals who think they will lord it over the general public.

 

“Democracy should be our way of life. It is the freedom to exercise our franchise in an uninterrupted environment. But insecurity has forced the majority of our people away from their ancestral lands and made their living conditions less than humans because they are now forced to live in shanties is a major challenge.

 

“This is why the federal government must wake up to their responsibility and tackle the menace headlong.”

“We cannot be celebrating democracy day when our citizens are now slaves and not free in their homes, schools, worship centres, workplaces and cannot go to their farms or even travel freely on our roads or by train. We must tackle the issue of insecurity courageously if we are to practice democracy freely,” he added.

 

 

