2023 Elections: Ebonyi People Will Not Vote For Labour Party, Peter Obi – Governor Umahi

Umahi had accused political leaders and South-East delegates of selling out their votes.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 13, 2022

Governor David Umahi has declared that the people of Ebonyi State will not vote for Labour Party nor its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Umahi said instead of voting for Peter Obi's Labour Party, the people would rather vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The governor, who spoke after the State Executive Council meeting at the new Government House, however, threatened that he would sack political appointees whose local government areas record poor registration of voters.

SaharaReporters had reported that the governor who contested the presidential ticket of the ruling APC and lost to former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, scored only 38 votes believed to have come from Ebonyi State delegates.

Umahi had accused political leaders and South-East delegates of selling out their votes.

He also accused the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of not being sincere to the touted South-East presidency project, which he said was just, fair and desirable for peace in the country.

Umahi, who had vowed that his state would never join Biafra, noted that the only bargaining power was to ensure that Ebonyi people had their Permanent Voter Cards ready for the forthcoming general elections.

He said, "Ebonyi State can never support Labour Party and if anybody questions the rationale behind that, let him ask the person whether they supported the Igbo Presidential ambition during the APC Primaries."

He added that his major focus now was the “Ebonyi agenda” and he had no business with Ohanaeze.

The governor also appointed a new Head of Service, Dr. Rita Mary Okoro, and five new Commissioners to fill the vacant positions created in the cabinet as a result of the resignations by those seeking elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Peter Obi's Running Mate Will Be From Northern Region — Labour Party
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate President Lawan May Suffer Double Loss In One Week As Yobe North APC Senatorial Candidate Refuses To Step Down For Number 3 Citizen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: We'll Choose Presidential Candidate To Support After They Pick Running Mates – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Central Bank Deputy Governor, Moghalu Dumps ADC Days After Losing Presidential Ticket, Cites Irregularities
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Presidential Candidates Must Publicly Declare Their Assets — Civic Group, SERAP
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tsunami In Aviation Sector As Minister Sacks Agency Heads
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Catholic Priests Deny Church Members Without Permanent Voter Cards Entry Into Sunday Masses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Daring Lion Of Our Time: Yele Sowore In The Eyes Of A Journalist, By Niyi Babade
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Confirm Abduction of Anglican Bishop, Wife, Driver In Oyo State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Diaspora Voting: Intrigues, Lies and Prospects, By Austin Aneke
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Peter Obi's Running Mate Will Be From Northern Region — Labour Party
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections How Officials Of Electoral Body, INEC Refused To Register Voters In Lagos Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate President Lawan May Suffer Double Loss In One Week As Yobe North APC Senatorial Candidate Refuses To Step Down For Number 3 Citizen
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Survivors Of Gunmen Attack Aided By 'Strange Helicopter' In Kaduna State Narrate Bitter Ordeals
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tradition London-Lagos Biker Receives Chieftain Title In Kwara State
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: We'll Choose Presidential Candidate To Support After They Pick Running Mates – Arewa Youths
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Democracy Day: Ijaw Youths Council Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Herdsmen Into Niger Delta Communities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity UK-based Nigerian Petitions Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Narrates How Church General Overseer, Adegboyega Defrauded Her Of N60million
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad