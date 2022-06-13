2023: Peter Obi's Running Mate Will Be From Northern Region — Labour Party

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 13, 2022

The Labour Party (LP) has disclosed that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi's running mate will “most likely” come from the northern region of the country.

The party revealed this through its chairman, Julius Abure, while speaking in commemoration of the Democracy Day on Monday.

Abure noted that the principle of social-religious inclusion and the diversity of the Nigerian workforce and membership of the Labour Party would not be compromised in its choice.

He said, “While I want to say that it may be too premature for me to speak, and the constitution also gives the presidential candidate the right to nominate his vice presidential candidate, I feel it would be more proper for the presidential candidate to answer.

"However, I want to assure you that as a party that is reasonable; as a party that believes in equity and justice; as a party that believes in social justice and equal opportunity for all, a vice-presidential candidate that is widely accepted, with powerful credentials, is most likely going to come from the Northern region, there is no doubt about that.”

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had fixed Friday June 17, 2022, as a deadline for political parties to send the names of their presidential candidates and running mates.

It also issued Friday, July 15, 2022 as a deadline for the parties to submit names of governorship candidates and their running mates.

