2023: We'll Choose Presidential Candidate To Support After They Pick Running Mates – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has declared that the union is ready to support any presidential aspirant that chooses youth as his running mate during the 2023 general elections.

This was stated by President of the group, Shettima Yerima, in a conversation with Daily Post on Monday.

Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF)

He urged the presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to pick youths as their running mates to enhance youth participation in the country's realm of affairs.

He said, “The ultimate thing is that the youths should try to get their PVC. After all, it’s not just these two political parties that we have.

"We have the opportunity to turn things around. And it’s possible that things will turn around in favour of the Nigerian youths.

“Everybody should get their PVC. After a few weeks, we can make a decision. Already, I’m embarking on consultations with our counterparts across the country.

“Our decision on who to support will depend on who they pick as their running mates. We want a candidate that will have the younger generation at heart and who they pick as their running mates will tell us more about who they are," he added.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had given Friday June 17, 2022, as a deadline for political parties to send the names of their Presidential candidates and running mates.

It also issued Friday, July 15, 2022, as a deadline for the parties to submit names of gubernatorial candidates and their running mates.