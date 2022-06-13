Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday

The church disclosed this in a pamphlet seen by SaharaReporters.

by Saharareporters, new york Jun 13, 2022

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo State has said that the victims of terrorists’ attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State would be given a funeral mass on Friday.

According to the pamphlet, the funeral mass would hold at Otapete, Emure Road at 9:00am.

Gunmen had on Sunday, June 4, attacked the church located on Owa-Luwa Street in Owo, the hometown of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving many parishioners dead and several others injured.

Akeredolu had put the number of persons that died during the attack at 40.

