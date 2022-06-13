Democracy Day: Ijaw Youths Council Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Herdsmen Into Niger Delta Communities

The umbrella body of the Ijaw Youths worldwide, Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has raised an alarm over the strange movements of suspected herdsmen in some communities in the Niger Delta region.

The IYC warned the indigenes of the Ijaw communities to be on red alert and avoid a repeat of the violent killings in Owo in Ondo State.

The Ijaw Youths Council worldwide, through its National Spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, made this known in Yenagoa in commemoration of the Democracy Day celebration.

He stated that an intelligence report available to the council revealed that the movement of strange men under the guise of being Fulani herdsmen and non-indigenes was making indigenes of the communities in the region uncomfortable.

Ekerefe said, “We have observed some strange movements and are not comfortable. We are also calling on security agencies to be on red alert and protect the lives of the people. We also call on non-indigenes residing in Ijaw Communities to be vigilant and not allow unlawful individuals to infiltrate their midst to perpetrate evil in Ijaw land.”

He also condemned the last weekend's church killings in Owo in Ondo State and called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs to rejig the security architecture of the country.

He described the poor handling of rising killings and insecurity in the country as shameful and pathetic despite a series of meetings held between the President and security chiefs.

The Ijaw Youths Council called on the Presidential standard-bearers of the various political parties to take note that the Ijaw nation, which forms the 4th largest ethnic nationality in the country, will only support a political party and its candidate with a sincere focus on true federalism, restructuring, review of Revenue Sharing formula and others.

“It's notable and worthy to say that the youths from the Niger Delta region and other five geo-political zones after due consultations know and recognise that the youths have the largest percentage ratio of the electorates and are most affected by the type of leadership produced. “We have written to leading political parties on the need to allow youthful personalities as Vice Presidential candidates. We have many youths in abundance including Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda from Borno State (APC). Chief Igho Charles Sanomi, a business Mongul from Agbor, Delta State, Mr Hebert Wigwe, a CEO of one of Nigeria’s leading banks from Rivers State, young qualified governors, and among many others in the country.”

On the continued incarceration of an ex-militant leader, Fara Dagogo, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) restated its call on Governor Nyesom Wike to immediately order the release of Fara Dagogo and kick start a process of reconciliation with his kinsman and standard-bearer of the PDP in Rivers State.