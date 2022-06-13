How Officials Of Electoral Body, INEC Refused To Register Voters In Lagos Community

Nigerians who went to the FESTAC office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State have cried out that officials of the election umpire refused to attend to them.

In a 1 minute, 51 seconds video clip seen by SaharaReporters, one of the registrants, who were stranded at the office, said the INEC told them that there was no machine with which the officials could register them.

But the people alleged that there were machines but the officials deliberately ignored them to miss the June 30 deadline given by the INEC for the Continuous Voters Registration.

The registrant who did not mention his name in the video said, “Fellow Nigerians, this is INEC office, FESTAC. This is the man in the INEC office. They have given a deadline, and yet we are all here and they are telling us that there is no machine; that they have sent their machine out.

“Look at the population. The people that left their work to come and get voters’ cards, but in INEC office, there is no machine. Look at the people sitting all over the place. Some carried their children but this man is telling us that there is no machine in the head office, FESTAC. Nigerians, see what is happening.”

Recall that following the surge in the number of Nigerians coming out for the CVR exercise, INEC on Saturday announced that it had deployed additional 209 registration machines to Lagos, Kano and the five South-East states to enable it register all the eligible Nigerians before the deadline.

The INEC National Electoral Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, had yet to respond to a message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.