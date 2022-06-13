London-Lagos Biker Receives Chieftain Title In Kwara State

The London-Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, has been conferred the Are Aniyikaiye of Offa Land in his state of origin, Kwara State.

Adeyanju announced the reception of the chieftaincy title conferred on him by the Olofa of Offa on his verified Twitter page on Monday.

The member of Rotary Club International wrote, “I was conferred the chieftaincy title of Are Aniyikaiye of Offa Land, by his majesty the Olofa of Offa. So when next you see me, please call me Chief Kunle.”

Adeyanju, who embarked on a London-to-Lagos journey on a motorbike to raise money #EndPolio campaign, arrived in Nigeria on May 29 after 40 days.

The heroic biker who has been recounting his experiences on his 12,000km journey has been applauded for his adventure locally and internally.

Speaking on why he embarked on the journey and its outcome, Adeyanju said, “Doing this was basically to achieve two purposes of raising awareness of end polio message by seeing how we can see the level of vaccines acceptance. The second objective was to raise funds.“For me, the two had been accomplished because everybody is now aware of polio. Polio has got a renewed drive as we have the vaccines to end the virus.“I am very happy that the message has taken a global dimension.”