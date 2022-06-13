Nigerian Presidential Candidates Must Publicly Declare Their Assets — Civic Group, SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged all presidential candidates of political parties to publicly declare their assets ahead of the 2023 general elections.

said a presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, is ready to declare all his assets ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group made this known via its official Twitter page on Monday, urging other presidential candidates to follow suit.

The tweet reads: "BREAKING: 2023: Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Candidate @Pres_Adebayo has publicly agreed to publish his assets now, and reject vote-buying before and during the elections.

"Other presidential candidates are yet to make any commitment. @atiku @officialABAT @PeterObi."

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that SERAP sent an open letter to presidential candidates ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, urging them to “urgently publish details of their assets and liabilities.”

The group also urged the presidential aspirants to reject vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.