Nigeria's Super Eagles Beat Sao Tome 10-0 In AFCON qualifier

Victor Osimhen scored four times to give the Super Eagles a resounding victory.

by Saharareporters, new york Jun 13, 2022

The Super Eagles, on Monday, thrashed The Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe at the Grand Stade Agadir Stadium, defeating them by a 10 - 0 score.
During the match on Monday, Victor Osimhen scored four times to give the Super Eagles a resounding victory in their Day 2 encounter of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series in Morocco, Punch reports.

He scored in the ninth, 48th, 65th and 84th minutes alongside Moses Simon who scored in the 28th minute, Moffi (43′, 60′), Oghenekaro Etebo (55′), Ademola Lookman (63′) and Emmanuel Dennis (90+2′).

Having pocketed another three points, the Eagles are top of Group A.
Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, had said at the Aeroport Agadir Almarissa that the encounter against ‘The Falcons and True Parrots’ would bring the best out of his team as they seek to go top of the Group A table.
“We want to be the team at the top of the table, so we must fight hard against the opponents. Every match, we must commit ourselves fully to winning it. As I said earlier in the week, Nigeria has huge pedigree and they also have both quality and quantity of players. It is important that we select the best all the time to win the big games,” he had said.
Defender and deputy skipper, William Ekong, and midfielder, Innocent Bonke, had returned to their respective bases in England and France to attend to injuries copped during the international break.
Bonke was injured in the friendly game against Mexico in Dallas on May 28, while Ekong suffered a groin strain in the 2-1 defeat of Sierra Leone in Abuja on Thursday.

