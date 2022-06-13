Ondo Church Attack: Osun Deploys Amotekun Security Personnel To Protect Churches, Mosques

Osun State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps has deployed its operatives to several churches and mosques to ensure adequate security for Christian and Muslim faithful in their places of worship.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement released by Yusuf Idowu, the spokesperson for Amotekun in Osun.

Last Sunday, some terrorists stormed St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, killing at least 40 congregants and injuring several others.

The attack has continued to generate reactions locally and internationally, and the move by Osun Amotekun is aimed at preventing such from happening in the state and protecting residents, Yusuf said.

“The corps would continue to adopt proactive security strategies against any form of security threat in the state.

“Sufficient personnel had been assigned to provide security for the churches and mosques in the state. We are also patrolling the entire state against any form of security threats.

“We will continue to map out comprehensive security measures that will enable us to apprehend all kinds of criminals in the state.

“We have deployed corps to all the churches and mosques in all the nooks and crannies of the state to secure our people from any form of attack by the criminals,” Yusuf said.

He also encouraged the volunteer of information by the public to support the security outfit to carry out its responsibility to the people.

The Nigerian government has identified the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) as the group behind the Owo church massacre.

But the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the statement as too hasty, saying ISWAP is known for claiming credit for its atrocities.

“The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP don’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail,” the governor had said.