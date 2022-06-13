Ondo Church Attack: Osun Deploys Amotekun Security Personnel To Protect Churches, Mosques

This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement released by Yusuf Idowu, the spokesperson for Amotekun in Osun.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 13, 2022

Osun State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps has deployed its operatives to several churches and mosques to ensure adequate security for Christian and Muslim faithful in their places of worship.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement released by Yusuf Idowu, the spokesperson for Amotekun in Osun.

Last Sunday, some terrorists stormed St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, killing at least 40 congregants and injuring several others.

The attack has continued to generate reactions locally and internationally, and the move by Osun Amotekun is aimed at preventing such from happening in the state and protecting residents, Yusuf said.

“The corps would continue to adopt proactive security strategies against any form of security threat in the state.

“Sufficient personnel had been assigned to provide security for the churches and mosques in the state. We are also patrolling the entire state against any form of security threats.

“We will continue to map out comprehensive security measures that will enable us to apprehend all kinds of criminals in the state.

“We have deployed corps to all the churches and mosques in all the nooks and crannies of the state to secure our people from any form of attack by the criminals,” Yusuf said.

He also encouraged the volunteer of information by the public to support the security outfit to carry out its responsibility to the people.

 

The Nigerian government has identified the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) as the group behind the Owo church massacre.

But the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described the statement as too hasty, saying ISWAP is known for claiming credit for its atrocities.

“The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP don’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up. We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail,” the governor had said.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME BREAKING: Youths On Rampage In Imo Community, Demand Justice After Suspected Internet Fraudster Raped Girl To Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘It’s Your Turn To Be President’ – One Of The Judases Of June 12 Who Betrayed MKO Abiola, Kingibe Tells Tinubu In Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen, Naked Women With Pots On Their Heads Kill 20, Burn Houses In Attack On Home Town Of Nigerian Singer, Tuface Idibia In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: APC May Pick Tinubu’s Running Mate From North-East, Senate President From South-East, House Of Reps Speaker From North-West
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Speaks On ‘Reservoir’ Of Candidates To Pick As Running Mate Ahead Of Friday Deadline
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Three Pastors On Their Way To Crusade In Kogi, Demand N80m Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Catholic Priests Deny Church Members Without Permanent Voter Cards Entry Into Sunday Masses
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News How Power-Drunk Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Officials Invaded Lagos Club, Disconnected CCTV Cameras, Brutalised Customers, Paraded Some Naked
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Youths On Rampage In Imo Community, Demand Justice After Suspected Internet Fraudster Raped Girl To Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest From His Home In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘It’s Your Turn To Be President’ – One Of The Judases Of June 12 Who Betrayed MKO Abiola, Kingibe Tells Tinubu In Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen, Naked Women With Pots On Their Heads Kill 20, Burn Houses In Attack On Home Town Of Nigerian Singer, Tuface Idibia In Benue
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Governors’ Forum Counters Buhari Government, Says No Evidence ISWAP Terrorists Attacked Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: APC May Pick Tinubu’s Running Mate From North-East, Senate President From South-East, House Of Reps Speaker From North-West
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Speaks On ‘Reservoir’ Of Candidates To Pick As Running Mate Ahead Of Friday Deadline
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Three Pastors On Their Way To Crusade In Kogi, Demand N80m Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ondo Attack: South-West Governors Meet, Direct Monitoring Of ‘Undocumented' Settlers, Flying Of Flags At Half-Mast In Region
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerians Continue To Elect Presidents Who Will Lead Them To The Grave By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad