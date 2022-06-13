PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Speaks On ‘Reservoir’ Of Candidates To Pick As Running Mate Ahead Of Friday Deadline

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that the party has a lot of reliable members who can serve as his running mate.

The former Vice President, however, promised to carry the party’s stakeholders along in deciding on who would be his running mate.

He said a formidable candidate would emerge as his running mate.

Atiku made this known on Sunday in a statement titled, ‘Let Us Activate the Atikulator Drive,’ noting that the PDP has a reservoir of reliable hands that fit the bill.

He asserted that the task ahead of the party requires that they put in their best to do well in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Throughout the week, I have been busy in meetings with different layers of stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The objective behind these meetings, among other things, is to strengthen the unity in our party and to make sure that everyone is carried along in the critical decisions that we shall be making on the campaign in the coming days.

“Of course, all eyes are on us about the choice that we shall take in picking a running mate for the ticket. It is perhaps the most critical decision that any serious candidate should take seriously.

“And, of course, the PDP has a reservoir of reliable hands that fit the bill. The task ahead of us requires that we run with all of our energies in order to make the right kind of impact in this campaign.

“The leadership of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and I continue to work to present to you a formidable running mate for our ticket.”

PDP had recently set up a committee comprising its governors, the National Working Committee and the Board of Trustees members as well as former governors with the mandate of picking its vice-presidential candidate.

It was gathered that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, had intensified the lobbying of PDP stakeholders as part of moves to clinch the post.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has given parties till Friday, June 17, 2022, to send the names of their presidential candidates and running mates.