South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse

The whole of South-East Nigeria has been thrown into darkness as the power system supplying energy to the region collapsed on Sunday.

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Sunday announced the system collapse affecting all South-East states. EEDC said the collapse occurred around 6:49 pm on Sunday.

EEDC stated this in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh.

He said, “As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out.

“This has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States (entire South-East states).”

“We are on standby, awaiting further information on the restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC),” he added.