South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Sunday announced the system collapse affecting all South-East states. EEDC said the collapse occurred around 6:49 pm on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 13, 2022

The whole of South-East Nigeria has been thrown into darkness as the power system supplying energy to the region collapsed on Sunday.

 

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Sunday announced the system collapse affecting all South-East states. EEDC said the collapse occurred around 6:49 pm on Sunday.

EEDC stated this in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh.

 

He said, “As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out.

 

“This has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States (entire South-East states).”

 

“We are on standby, awaiting further information on the restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC),” he added.

 

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME BREAKING: Youths On Rampage In Imo Community, Demand Justice After Suspected Internet Fraudster Raped Girl To Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘It’s Your Turn To Be President’ – One Of The Judases Of June 12 Who Betrayed MKO Abiola, Kingibe Tells Tinubu In Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen, Naked Women With Pots On Their Heads Kill 20, Burn Houses In Attack On Home Town Of Nigerian Singer, Tuface Idibia In Benue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: APC May Pick Tinubu’s Running Mate From North-East, Senate President From South-East, House Of Reps Speaker From North-West
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Speaks On ‘Reservoir’ Of Candidates To Pick As Running Mate Ahead Of Friday Deadline
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Three Pastors On Their Way To Crusade In Kogi, Demand N80m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Catholic Priests Deny Church Members Without Permanent Voter Cards Entry Into Sunday Masses
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Youths On Rampage In Imo Community, Demand Justice After Suspected Internet Fraudster Raped Girl To Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest From His Home In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘It’s Your Turn To Be President’ – One Of The Judases Of June 12 Who Betrayed MKO Abiola, Kingibe Tells Tinubu In Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen, Naked Women With Pots On Their Heads Kill 20, Burn Houses In Attack On Home Town Of Nigerian Singer, Tuface Idibia In Benue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria Governors’ Forum Counters Buhari Government, Says No Evidence ISWAP Terrorists Attacked Ondo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: APC May Pick Tinubu’s Running Mate From North-East, Senate President From South-East, House Of Reps Speaker From North-West
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Speaks On ‘Reservoir’ Of Candidates To Pick As Running Mate Ahead Of Friday Deadline
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Three Pastors On Their Way To Crusade In Kogi, Demand N80m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ondo Attack: South-West Governors Meet, Direct Monitoring Of ‘Undocumented' Settlers, Flying Of Flags At Half-Mast In Region
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ondo Church Attack: Osun Deploys Amotekun Security Personnel To Protect Churches, Mosques
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerians Continue To Elect Presidents Who Will Lead Them To The Grave By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad