Suspected Herdsmen, Naked Women With Pots On Their Heads Kill 20, Burn Houses In Attack On Home Town Of Nigerian Singer, Tuface Idibia In Benue

Popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia is from the area.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 13, 2022

At least 20 persons have been killed by suspected herders in Igama Edumoga community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

Popular Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia is from the area.

Benue State Map

Some residents told SaharaReporters that the suspects have been invading communities in the area in the last two weeks.

 

The latest attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 12, where about 20 persons were killed and several houses burnt.

 

The suspected herders were said to have shot indiscriminately on entering the community.

 

“The killing took place yesterday morning, in a community called Igama Edumoga community. That’s the community where Tuface came from,” one of the residents said.

 

“The attackers were more than 50, amongst them were two women who were naked with pots on their heads, making incantations. The youths tried to confront them but they were overpowered by their numbers, and the weapons they came with, as bullets could not penetrate them.

 

“Twenty people were confirmed dead, many injured and houses burnt. This community is under Okpokwu local government area. After the attacks, police and soldiers came to carry the corpses and deposit them in a mortuary.”

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency in the 2023 House of Representatives election, Chief Philip Agbese condemned the killing of people without provocation by the attackers.

“The APC candidate for the House of Representatives election in Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency 2023, Chief Philip Agbese, strongly condemns the dastardly killing of harmless people of Igama and Effeche communities of Edumoga in Okpokwu LGA of Benue on Sunday, 12th June, 2022 by some unknown gunmen.

 

“Chief Agbese calls on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are brought to book.

 

“He encourages the youths, the community leaders and traditional Rulers to form a strong security intelligence network in order to complement the efforts of the government since security is everyone's business.

 

“He promised to collaborate with the security agencies and all the stakeholders in the security architecture of the nation to ensure that Enone and Benue state enjoy secured environments,” he said in a statement. 

 

saharareporters, new york

