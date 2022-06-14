2023: PDP Will Have Fortunes In South-East If Atiku Picks Igbo As Running Mate — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

In a statement on Tuesday, the Igbo group also said Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, would suffer defeat if he picked his running mate from the South-South region and not the South-East.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 14, 2022

South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, would lose in the 2023 general elections if he opts for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.
According to a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its secretary-general, Ohaneze Ndigbo said the wrong choices of running mates by Atiku and Tinubu would hand Peter Obi of Labour Party victory at the 2023 presidential election.
The group claimed PDP and the APC were currently unsettled over Obi's growing popularity ahead of next year's election.
The statement reads: "There are headaches in the camps of Tinubu and Atiku, as the implications of APC's Muslim -Muslim tickets will be a regrettable doom and PDP's search for a South/South VP will be a catastrophic failure because only a South-East VP will bring fortune to PDP, possibly a South-East serving governor.
"APC and PDP's blunders in their choices for running mates will hand over a resounding victory to the Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi. Those contemplating the Muslim/Muslim ticket are enemies of APC Presidential candidate Tinubu and those who are projecting the Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to Atiku Abubakar are giving away Atiku's last chance to win the 2023 Presidential election because Delta will lose both sides of the presidential and governorship elections in Delta State.
"The merging arrangements between the Labour Party and New Nigeria People's Party will strengthen the chances of Obi/ Kwankwaso occupying Aso Rock. The headache for the Labour Party is never to accept the Vice Presidential position for Obi, any arrangements that would see Obi as a running mate to Kwankwaso will end the popularity of the Labour Party. Obi is the New Nigeria's candidate and Kwakwaso is a regional champion who should serve as the running mate.”

 
