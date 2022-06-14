Abia Medical Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike Over Kidnapping Of Ex-Chief Director Of State Varsity Teaching Hospital

Prof. Iweha was abducted on Sunday, June 6, 2022, in front of his country home while returning from a church service.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

Following the abduction of the former Chief Medical Director of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Uwadinachi Iweha, the branch of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state has declared an industrial action.

The medical doctors said the strike will go on until Dr. Iweha is released.

The state chairman of NMA, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, who announced the strike after a prayer session, said this was to press home their demand for the state and federal governments to ensure the release of their senior colleague.
 
SaharaReporters had reported that Prof. Iweha was abducted on Sunday, June 6, 2022, in front of his country home while returning from a church service.
 
But declaring the industrial action, the NMA Chairman said shortly after he was abducted, his family was contacted but regretted that since Monday, the next day, "nothing has been heard from them".
 
Okwuonu stated that the withdrawal of medical services in Abia State will affect public and private health facilities.
He, however, noted that emergency services would be maintained.
"With this kidnap and continued detention of Prof. Iweha, we are not sure of our safety. With this, our safety cannot be guaranteed and difficult for us to work.
"We still plead with the state and the federal government to ensure Prof. Iweha is released," he said.
 
Reacting, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi described the abduction of Dr. Iweha as painful.
 
He, however, lamented the impact of the strike action on patients, saying "most patients cannot afford the exorbitant cost of private clinics."
 
He advised the doctors to think about the impact of their actions on the poor patients and to work with security agencies to ensure the release of their colleagues.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Terrorists Release Abducted Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Police Uniform Reportedly Kidnap 3 Pregnant Women, 2 Children, 12 Others In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Attack Katsina Metropolis, Kidnap Eight Persons
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Planning To Disguise As Worshippers, Attack Churches In South-East – IPOB Warns Christian Leaders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Celestial Church In Ogun State During Vigil, Abduct Worshippers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity We Stand With You – UK Lawmaker Condemns Owo Church Massacre, Persecution Of Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Mama Boko Haram, Aisha Wakil Jailed 5 Years For Fraud
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Politics Wike Allegedly Buys PDP Panel Members, Others With $5Million, Promises N10,000 Per Vote In 2023 To Clinch Vice-Presidential Ticket, Emerge Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
International UK To Send First Batch Of Asylum Seekers, Migrants To Rwanda Tuesday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Life For Raping 14-year-old Schoolgirl
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don’t Dare Pair Ailing Tinubu With Northern Christian For 2023 Presidential Election, Islamic Cleric Warns Governors From Region
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Finance Nigeria In Very Difficult Times, Has To Borrow To Pay Workers’ Salaries, Wages – Acting Accountant General, Anamekwe
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Terrorists Release Abducted Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Doesn't Regard So-called Cabal In Presidential Villa When Making Decisions – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Police Uniform Reportedly Kidnap 3 Pregnant Women, 2 Children, 12 Others In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Russia Was ‘Perhaps Provoked’ To Attack Ukraine, World War III Has Been Declared – Pope Francis
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Former Nigerian Footballer Found Dead In His Car Days After Complaining Of Leg Pain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad