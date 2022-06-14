Anambra Police Kill Armed Robber, Recover AK-47, Live Ammunition

The criminals were reportedly operating with a white Toyota Hilux van without a registration number.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

The Anambra State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that its operatives killed one of the armed robbers operating along Ogidi-Oraukwu Road in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.
 
The police command also said its personnel recovered one AK-47 rifle and six rounds of live ammunition from the robbers.

According to a police report made available to SaharaReporters, the incident occurred at about 1:05 pm when police operatives on patrol around the area engaged the armed robbery gang numbering four in a gun duel.
 
The criminals were reportedly operating with a white Toyota Hilux van without a registration number.
They attempted to dispossess motorists and their passengers of their valuables when the security operatives countered them, leading to a heavy gun duel, the police added.
 
The statement by the police said unfortunately for the robbers, the police personnel overwhelmed them, killing one while the other three fled with bullet wounds. 
The statement from the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “The Anambra State Police Operatives today 14/6/2022 at about 1:05 pm on patrol demobilized one out of four armed robbery gang operating along Ogidi/Oraukwu Road, recover one Ak-47 and six rounds of live ammunition.
 
“The Police Operatives engaged the armed robbers operating in white hilux without registration number, attempted to dispossess motorists and their passengers of their belongings. Due to the superior fire of the Police, the robbers fled the scene with the white hilux.
 
“Meanwhile operation is still ongoing in the area. Further details shall be communicated please.”

Activities of armed men terrorising Anambra and other states in the South-East have been on the steady rise, with members of the public being kidnapped, killed, and maimed.

Property worth millions of naira is also destroyed on a regular basis. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Coalition Of CSOs Claims Buhari-Osinbajo Regime Wants To Eliminate Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police Melaye Passes Night On The Floor At DSS Medical Facility In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Melaye Regains Freedom Exactly Two Weeks After Arrest
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police PSC Endorses Promotion Of 18 CPs, 33 DCPs
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police Bayelsa Governor Relaunches Security Outfit Days Before General Election
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Delta Lawmaker’s Brother, Two Others Who Invaded CBN With Firearms
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Don’t Dare Pair Ailing Tinubu With Northern Christian For 2023 Presidential Election, Islamic Cleric Warns Governors From Region
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Allegedly Buys PDP Panel Members, Others With $5Million, Promises N10,000 Per Vote In 2023 To Clinch Vice-Presidential Ticket, Emerge Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Nigerian Professor Of Dermatology, Femi Soyinka Dies At 85
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ordinary Nigerians Don’t Care About Religion – Northern Elders Forum Says Amid APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket Controversy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Mama Boko Haram, Aisha Wakil Jailed 5 Years For Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Life For Raping 14-year-old Schoolgirl
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria In Very Difficult Times, Has To Borrow To Pay Workers’ Salaries, Wages – Acting Accountant General, Anamekwe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International UK To Send First Batch Of Asylum Seekers, Migrants To Rwanda Tuesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Unlike Junketing Nigerian Counterpart, Malawian President Cancels Foreign Trips To Cut Cost, Adhere To Austerity Measures
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Terrorists Release Abducted Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Doesn't Regard So-called Cabal In Presidential Villa When Making Decisions – Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad