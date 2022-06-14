Anambra Police Kill Armed Robber, Recover AK-47, Live Ammunition

The Anambra State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that its operatives killed one of the armed robbers operating along Ogidi-Oraukwu Road in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.



The police command also said its personnel recovered one AK-47 rifle and six rounds of live ammunition from the robbers.

According to a police report made available to SaharaReporters, the incident occurred at about 1:05 pm when police operatives on patrol around the area engaged the armed robbery gang numbering four in a gun duel.



The criminals were reportedly operating with a white Toyota Hilux van without a registration number.

They attempted to dispossess motorists and their passengers of their valuables when the security operatives countered them, leading to a heavy gun duel, the police added.



The statement by the police said unfortunately for the robbers, the police personnel overwhelmed them, killing one while the other three fled with bullet wounds.

The statement from the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “The Anambra State Police Operatives today 14/6/2022 at about 1:05 pm on patrol demobilized one out of four armed robbery gang operating along Ogidi/Oraukwu Road, recover one Ak-47 and six rounds of live ammunition.



“The Police Operatives engaged the armed robbers operating in white hilux without registration number, attempted to dispossess motorists and their passengers of their belongings. Due to the superior fire of the Police, the robbers fled the scene with the white hilux.



“Meanwhile operation is still ongoing in the area. Further details shall be communicated please.”

Activities of armed men terrorising Anambra and other states in the South-East have been on the steady rise, with members of the public being kidnapped, killed, and maimed.

Property worth millions of naira is also destroyed on a regular basis.