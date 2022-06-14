BREAKING: Suspected Terrorists Release Abducted Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife

It is not clear if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the bishop, his wife and the driver.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

The abducted Anglican Communion Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Rt Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba and his wife have been freed by suspected terrorists on Tuesday, about 48 hours after they were kidnapped by suspected terrorists.
The Diocese of Osun Anglican Communion [email protected] disclosed this on its Twitter handle, stating that the victims were being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Praise be to God. Bishop Adeyinka Aderogba, his wife and driver were released from the den of kidnappers after 48 hours.
"They are being taken to the hospital for medical attention,” the church said.
However, it is not clear if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the bishop, his wife and the driver.
SaharaReporters had reported that the bishop and his wife were kidnapped by terrorists on Sunday evening along Ogbomoso-Oyo Road.
The Bishop’s Chaplain who was with the victims narrated how he escaped from the ambush.
He said, “We were travelling from Jebba to Oyo, when it was a few kilometres to Oyo, our vehicle developed a fault. My Lord bishop called the Lord bishop of Oyo Bishop Aladekugbe for help.
“However, before help could come, some armed men surrounded and ordered them into the bush. I was lucky. They didn’t see me because of my black cassock.
“I fell flat on my belly to hide myself while they marched my bishop and wife deep into the forest," he added.

