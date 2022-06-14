Buhari Doesn't Regard So-called Cabal In Presidential Villa When Making Decisions – Presidency

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity says his principal takes decisions without consulting with the so-called Aso Rock (Presidency) cabal.

He noted this in a statement issued on Tuesday while reacting to last week’s primary elections of the All Progressives Congress.

Shehu said the outcome of the primary election shows Buhari is committed to democratic principles by not imposing any candidate.

He also said the election has proven the various speculations about the president being at loggerheads with the winner of the presidential primaries, Bola Tinubu and other APC stalwarts are untrue.

“Those still assailing the APC and the President expounding conspiracy theories and making all manner of speculations about who did what or did not need to understand the important point about the country’s leader: President Buhari takes his own decisions and carries them out without the backup of a so-called “cabal” or back room boys," he said.

“The strong leader myth in Nigeria has lasted far too long. People make assumptions that if you are a leader, you dominate everything, and even determine electoral outcomes.

“Luckily for Nigeria, President Buhari does not suffer from such constraints. He refuses to act as the elected autocrat.

“The President had a clear purpose leading up to the primary: to ensure a transparent, free and fair process that will bring back people’s faith in democracy by taking good governance up to the grassroots level.

“By this alone, people’s faith and that of the international community in our democracy has received a major boost since the completion of the APC nomination.

"The flagbearer has been chosen. He has the President’s unwavering support. The journey to victory continues."

Ahead of the APC National Convention, SaharaReporters has previously reported how the Aso Rock cabal pushed for former President Goodluck Jonathan to be the consensus candidate of the party.

When the plot failed, there were reports that the cabal subsequently moved to ensure the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan would emerge as the presidential candidate of the party.

And indeed, shortly before the convention commenced, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, announced Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate, saying he had had a consultation with Buhari.

Buhari, however, swiftly denied picking any aspirant as the consensus candidate of the party.