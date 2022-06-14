Gunmen Invade Celestial Church In Ogun State During Vigil, Abduct Worshippers

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two Christian worshippers at Celestial Church of Christ, Oshofa Parish at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State during a vigil on Tuesday.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspected terrorists attacked the church and abducted two worshippers identified as; Oluwaseun Ajose, an Assistant Shepherd of the parish, and Dagunro Ayobami who was said to be a Sunday School Teacher.

“There was a kidnapping incident there, while they were having a vigil. Some kidnappers stormed the church and kidnapped some people. But as we are talking now, we are on their trail,” the police spokesperson told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The incident was also confirmed by the Shepherd of the church, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, who revealed that the abductors called him and demanded a ransom of N50million for the release of the two church workers.

He described the incident as sudden, and sought the support of the police and other security agencies in rescuing the victims.

He said, “When my Assistant Shepherd called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers refused to speak with me twice. But on his third attempt, they spoke with me and demanded N50million ransom.

“I told them that, I am a servant of God, nobody pays me a salary. I have spoken with the Ogun State Commissioner of Police. The command is on the matter.”