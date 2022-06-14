Gunmen Invade Celestial Church In Ogun State During Vigil, Abduct Worshippers

The suspected terrorists attacked the church and abducted two worshippers

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two Christian worshippers at Celestial Church of Christ, Oshofa Parish at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State during a vigil on Tuesday.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspected terrorists attacked the church and abducted two worshippers identified as; Oluwaseun Ajose, an Assistant Shepherd of the parish, and Dagunro Ayobami who was said to be a Sunday School Teacher.

“There was a kidnapping incident there, while they were having a vigil. Some kidnappers stormed the church and kidnapped some people. But as we are talking now, we are on their trail,” the police spokesperson told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The incident was also confirmed by the Shepherd of the church, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, who revealed that the abductors called him and demanded a ransom of N50million for the release of the two church workers.

He described the incident as sudden, and sought the support of the police and other security agencies in rescuing the victims.

He said, “When my Assistant Shepherd called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers refused to speak with me twice. But on his third attempt, they spoke with me and demanded N50million ransom.

“I told them that, I am a servant of God, nobody pays me a salary. I have spoken with the Ogun State Commissioner of Police. The command is on the matter.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terrorists Attack Katsina Metropolis, Kidnap Eight Persons
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Planning To Disguise As Worshippers, Attack Churches In South-East – IPOB Warns Christian Leaders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity We Stand With You – UK Lawmaker Condemns Owo Church Massacre, Persecution Of Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kidnap Wife Of Niger State Local Government Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Hunt For Killers Of Abuja Businessman Who Dumped His Body Inside Well
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara 'No-Fly Zone' Politically Motivated To Intimidate Governor Matawalle – Coalition
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Falana Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Says ‘Stop Racist Plan To Send Asylum Seekers, Refugees To Rwanda’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Unlike Junketing Nigerian Counterpart, Malawian President Cancels Foreign Trips To Cut Cost, Adhere To Austerity Measures
0 Comments
41 Seconds Ago
International Russia Was ‘Perhaps Provoked’ To Attack Ukraine, World War III Has Been Declared – Pope Francis
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME N22Million Fraud: Nigerian Court Jails Man Wanted By FBI For Stealing Identities Of Americans
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Energy Nigerian Government Responsible For Perennial Power Grid Collapse – Civic Group, RSM
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News After 12 Tanks Of Water, 4 Drums Of Chemicals, Gas Fire At Private University In Enugu Rages On 21 Days Later
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Factional Ohanaeze Youth Wing Slams Umahi, Says Ebonyi Gov Was Scammed Into Joining APC, Needs Medical Evaluation Over Recent Statements
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports Former Nigerian Footballer Found Dead In His Car Days After Complaining Of Leg Pain
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Attacks Winners Chapel Founder, Oyedepo For Describing Buhari’s Government As Most Corrupt In Nigeria’s History
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Attack Katsina Metropolis, Kidnap Eight Persons
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senators, Abaribe, Abdullahi, Formally Resign As Minority, Majority Leaders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Planning To Disguise As Worshippers, Attack Churches In South-East – IPOB Warns Christian Leaders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad