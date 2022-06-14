Gunmen In Police Uniform Reportedly Kidnap 3 Pregnant Women, 2 Children, 12 Others In Abuja

Among the abductees were three pregnant women and two children.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

A Twitter user, identified as Ameerah Sufyan has narrated how she was kidnapped along with 16 others in Abuja by unknown gunmen in police uniform on Tuesday.
Ameerah disclosed that the gunmen were six in number – four Yoruba and two Fulani. She said among the abductees were three pregnant women and two children.

File photo used to illustrate story.

She tweeted, "Please whoever has my WhatsApp number I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gunpoint by ppl with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of abuja, we’re 17 including 3 pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone.
"They’re 4 yoruba and two fulani men. They divided us up an hour ago we’re 7 here. The other vehicle they said they will reach Ilorin and ours will reach ibadan or ikeja as they said."
When SaharaReporters contacted CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) on the issue, he said he was not aware of the incident.
SaharaReporters had reported that Ogun State Police Command confirmed the abduction of two Christian worshippers at Celestial Church of Christ, Oshofa Parish at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state during a vigil on Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, suspected terrorists attacked the church and abducted two worshippers identified as Oluwaseun Ajose, an Assistant Shepherd of the parish, and Dagunro Ayobami, who was said to be a Sunday School teacher.

