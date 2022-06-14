Labour Party Is Orphanage For Homeless Politicians — Sowore Invites Peter Obi To Join AAC For Electoral Victory

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has called on a former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, to join the AAC in order to enjoy electoral victory.

Obi is the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party shortly before the party’s presidential primary.



Sowore, during the Democracy Day live broadcast, said Obi could not clinch the number one position if he remained under the Labour Party which had no structure.

According to Sowore, during the 2019 elections, the AAC secured 33,000 votes in the presidential election while the Labour Party had just 5,000 votes.

The activist further queried Obi if when he was governor of Anambra State, he built standard hospitals and schools.

He also asked if Obi ensured the construction of quality roads in the state.

Sowore explained that he was not inviting Obi over to the AAC for religious or sensational politics but for liberation of the Nigerian masses from bad and corrupt leadership that had enslaved the people over the years.

He stated, “Labour Party has become an orphanage for politicians that are homeless, it didn't take long when our man ran there when he became homeless.

”The Labour Party should not have in its company, someone who managed 13 months of workers’ strike in Anambra State. The reason Obi left PDP was because they outplayed him with transactional politicking.

“Where is the structure of the Labour Party? In 2019, the Labour Party presidential candidate got 5,000 votes. I got 33,000 votes. If you look at it, a structure that delivered 33,000 votes is better than the other that delivered 5,000 votes.

”The Labour Party and Peter Obi should come and join us. We will stand up for you, you said you were governor of Anambra State, when you were governor, did you build any school, university, hospital? Did you build any school that your children could attend? Did you build any hospital in that state that you can go for treatment if you fall sick? Did you do any quality road? We are not here to do religious politics; I'm here for the liberation of the Nigerian people.”