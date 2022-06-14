LEAKED AUDIOS: Governor Fayemi’s Security Adviser, Another Appointee On Tape Planning To Destabilise Ekiti Governorship Election, Kill Opposition SDP Supporters

Sola Durodola, Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Security Matters and Olufemi Olarewaju, General Manager of the Ekiti State Traffic Management Agency have been caught on tape planning how they will cause violence during the June 18 governorship poll.

In two leaked audio files obtained by SaharaReporters, the duo who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress threatened to kill supporters of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni.



“We will do that, four days to the election, we will send all of them away, you will see film. You will see dead bodies everywhere, may God not let them use our blood for sacrifice, Taye. Do you know how many people that will be killed? The drivers are ready to kill people in Ado and Ikere,” Durodola was heard saying in one of the audios.

“On the line, they will tell you to move out if you are voting for SDP, failure to do that is death, it’s same way Kogi election was conducted that we will do it here, do you know how many people that were killed in Kogi? Other political parties were unable to come out and they thumb-printed everything themselves.

“It’s money and power that we want to use, do you know how many guns that are with us now, I’ve told Otunba to get one for me. I want to fight this battle till the end to have a higher post, anyone that do anyhow, I will kill the person.

“I have some boys that are ex-convicts, I will camp them somewhere, bring them to Ido at night. On election day, they will start shooting sporadically and everybody will run away, so we will start doing the thumb printing ourselves.”

When asked if he won’t be threatened by the number of policemen deployed for the poll, the governor’s aide on security said, “Forget, we owe the police, the commissioner that will be brought here will work for us, they will give him money, BAO will win. Segun Oni is the people’s favourite but we will destabilise the election.”

Olarewaju was also heard in another audio asking the Chief Security Officer to Governor Fayemi, Ajayi Adeyanju, on how to deal with the opposition parties and the number of weapons to be allocated to him.

Durodola was fingered alongside six others in the celebrated murder of Omolafe Aderiye which happened shortly after the 2014 governorship election in the state.

Aderiye, a political associate of the then governor-elect Ayo Fayose, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his private motor park in the Ijigbo area of Ado-Ekiti.

In November 2014, during the second tenure of Fayose, the seven accused persons, including Durodola, were charged for Aderiye’s murder and were not released until January 2018, after three years in prison custody.

His current appointment is seen as compensation for those years in detention.

On Saturday, one person was killed at Itaji Ekiti in the Oye Local Government Area of the state following a clash between supporters of APC and SDP.

While the APC blamed the SDP for attacking its members passing through the community, the opposition party claimed they were attacked by supporters of the ruling party.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Adunmo Temitope Felix, the Vice-chairman of Moba Local Government Area Oni’s supporters of attacking him and his driver, Seun Hezekiah Afolayan.

He added that the hoodlums damaged his branded vehicle for the APC candidate in the election, Biodun Oyebanji.

“Segun Oni sponsored thugs to attack my BAO branded car this morning. They came heavily with different types of guns and machetes, and my driver was brutalised and severely injured. BAO victory will be free. Fair and violence-free. BAO is the next governor of Ekiti state.

“We were attacked at Ifaki roundabout in Itaji, Ekiti state.

They rushed to the media after the attack, it was APC convoy that was attacked at Itaji by SDP supporters. We were at BAO broom road show rally. One of the victims has been taken to Isan medical centre, and the other man has been rushed to Ido medical centre. One person is dead already,” Adunmo told SaharaReporters.

But the Director of Media, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo said APC supporters launched an unprovoked attack on SDP members.

He said, “We (the SDP) were at the palace at Itaji Ekiti where Segun Oni was meeting with obas in the local government area.

“Some people were outside the palace; suddenly, we saw about five buses loaded with transporters being used as political thugs by the APC. They started shooting sporadically. We initially thought they were shooting to scare us, people were running helter-skelter.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the aides have been arrested by the Ekiti police command but efforts to reach its spokesperson, Sunday Abutu on the phone were not successful. He did not answer the calls and did not reply to a text message sent to him.



