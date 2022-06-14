Mama Boko Haram, Aisha Wakil Jailed 5 Years For Fraud

A high court in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, has sentenced Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka Mama Boko Haram, to five years imprisonment for fraud without the option of a fine.



Mama Boko Haram was jailed alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, following their prosecution by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The trial commenced in September 2020.

The EFCC had accused the defendants of conspiring and falsely presenting to one Mohammad Umar Mohammed, purported contracts for installation and servicing of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultrasound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation.



Count five of the charge against the convicts read: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Shoyade, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) and Saidu Muktar (now at large) sometime in October 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, induced one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver to you 3,000 (three thousand) bags of 50kg white beans worth N65,000,000.00 (Sixty Five Million Naira) under the guise of executing a purported contract of supply of the said beans which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap 102.”



They had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Benjamin Manji, the prosecution counsel had applied for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendants to the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.



In the course of the trial, the prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, had presented four witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits, PM News reports.



However, delivering judgement on Tuesday, Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court ruled that the prosecution had proved the case against the defendants and consequently pronounced them guilty as charged.



The judge sentenced them to five years imprisonment without the option of paying a fine.



The Judge also ordered the convicts to pay the sum of N30,500.000 as compensation to the victim, noting that they shall serve an additional ten-year prison term in default.