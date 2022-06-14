Mama Boko Haram, Aisha Wakil Jailed 5 Years For Fraud

The trial commenced in September 2020.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

A high court in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, has sentenced Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka Mama Boko Haram, to five years imprisonment for fraud without the option of a fine.
 
Mama Boko Haram was jailed alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, following their prosecution by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The trial commenced in September 2020.

The EFCC had accused the defendants of conspiring and falsely presenting to one Mohammad Umar Mohammed, purported contracts for installation and servicing of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultrasound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation.
 
Count five of the charge against the convicts read: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Shoyade, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) and Saidu Muktar (now at large) sometime in October 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, induced one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver to you 3,000 (three thousand) bags of 50kg white beans worth N65,000,000.00 (Sixty Five Million Naira) under the guise of executing a purported contract of supply of the said beans which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap 102.”
 
They had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Benjamin Manji, the prosecution counsel had applied for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendants to the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.
 
In the course of the trial, the prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, had presented four witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits, PM News reports.
 
However, delivering judgement on Tuesday, Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court ruled that the prosecution had proved the case against the defendants and consequently pronounced them guilty as charged.
 
The judge sentenced them to five years imprisonment without the option of paying a fine.
 
The Judge also ordered the convicts to pay the sum of N30,500.000 as compensation to the victim, noting that they shall serve an additional ten-year prison term in default.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Mass Sack: 116 Ex-Employees Drag UBA To Court, Seek Payment Of 2bn For Unjust Dismissal
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Police Act Against Court Order In Arresting CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere —Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Edo Governor, Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again Appeal Court Fails To Hear Sowore's Bail Variation Suit
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Magu To Challenge Continued Detention As Police Deny Him Bail
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Upholds Ex-President Jonathan Cousin’s No-Case-Submission In Alleged $40m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Don’t Dare Pair Ailing Tinubu With Northern Christian For 2023 Presidential Election, Islamic Cleric Warns Governors From Region
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Allegedly Buys PDP Panel Members, Others With $5Million, Promises N10,000 Per Vote In 2023 To Clinch Vice-Presidential Ticket, Emerge Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Nigerian Professor Of Dermatology, Femi Soyinka Dies At 85
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Anambra Police Kill Armed Robber, Recover AK-47, Live Ammunition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ordinary Nigerians Don’t Care About Religion – Northern Elders Forum Says Amid APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket Controversy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Life For Raping 14-year-old Schoolgirl
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria In Very Difficult Times, Has To Borrow To Pay Workers’ Salaries, Wages – Acting Accountant General, Anamekwe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International UK To Send First Batch Of Asylum Seekers, Migrants To Rwanda Tuesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Unlike Junketing Nigerian Counterpart, Malawian President Cancels Foreign Trips To Cut Cost, Adhere To Austerity Measures
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Terrorists Release Abducted Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Doesn't Regard So-called Cabal In Presidential Villa When Making Decisions – Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad