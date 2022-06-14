Newly Elected Area Council Chairmen, Councillors Resume In Abuja

The long awaited event took place on Tuesday inside the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Garki, Abuja, amid tight security.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has sworn in the newly elected chairmen and councillors of the six area councils of the FCT.
The long awaited event took place on Tuesday inside the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Garki, Abuja, amid tight security.

The event was held following an order of the FCT High Court by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, who set aside the judgment given in favour of tenure elongation for the immediate past chairmen and their councilors.
The court had consequently ordered the immediate swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen and their councillors.
Before now, specifically on May 18, 2022, residents of FCT received a judgment from the FCT High Court in Kubwa suspending the swearing-in of the elected chairmen and the councillors, which generated confusion, and prompted the legal team of the FCTA to seek redress of the judgment in court.
While delivering a fresh judgment on Tuesday, Justice Mohammed clarified that it was clear that some mistakes were made and a judgment was entered, which brought a lot of issues concerning the elongation of the tenure of the outgoing chairmen in the six area councils.
Mohammed further held that in his wisdom, he had vacated that first judgment that was given by him and thereby directed that “the area council chairmen who were elected and issued a certificate of return should be sworn into office” by the FCT Minister.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Unlike Junketing Nigerian Counterpart, Malawian President Cancels Foreign Trips To Cut Cost, Adhere To Austerity Measures
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Attacks Winners Chapel Founder, Oyedepo For Describing Buhari’s Government As Most Corrupt In Nigeria’s History
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senators, Abaribe, Abdullahi, Formally Resign As Minority, Majority Leaders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Will Have Fortunes In South-East If Atiku Picks Igbo As Running Mate — Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Over 400 Delegates Drag Electoral Body, INEC, PDP To Court, Demand Fresh Ogun Governorship Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Labour Party Is Orphanage For Homeless Politicians — Sowore Invites Peter Obi To Join AAC For Electoral Victory
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Falana Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Says ‘Stop Racist Plan To Send Asylum Seekers, Refugees To Rwanda’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Unlike Junketing Nigerian Counterpart, Malawian President Cancels Foreign Trips To Cut Cost, Adhere To Austerity Measures
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Insecurity Abia Medical Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike Over Kidnapping Of Ex-Chief Director Of State Varsity Teaching Hospital
0 Comments
59 Seconds Ago
International Russia Was ‘Perhaps Provoked’ To Attack Ukraine, World War III Has Been Declared – Pope Francis
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME N22Million Fraud: Nigerian Court Jails Man Wanted By FBI For Stealing Identities Of Americans
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Energy Nigerian Government Responsible For Perennial Power Grid Collapse – Civic Group, RSM
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News After 12 Tanks Of Water, 4 Drums Of Chemicals, Gas Fire At Private University In Enugu Rages On 21 Days Later
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Factional Ohanaeze Youth Wing Slams Umahi, Says Ebonyi Gov Was Scammed Into Joining APC, Needs Medical Evaluation Over Recent Statements
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports Former Nigerian Footballer Found Dead In His Car Days After Complaining Of Leg Pain
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Attacks Winners Chapel Founder, Oyedepo For Describing Buhari’s Government As Most Corrupt In Nigeria’s History
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Attack Katsina Metropolis, Kidnap Eight Persons
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senators, Abaribe, Abdullahi, Formally Resign As Minority, Majority Leaders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad