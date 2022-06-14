Newly Elected Area Council Chairmen, Councillors Resume In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has sworn in the newly elected chairmen and councillors of the six area councils of the FCT.

The long awaited event took place on Tuesday inside the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Garki, Abuja, amid tight security.

The event was held following an order of the FCT High Court by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, who set aside the judgment given in favour of tenure elongation for the immediate past chairmen and their councilors.

The court had consequently ordered the immediate swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen and their councillors.

Before now, specifically on May 18, 2022, residents of FCT received a judgment from the FCT High Court in Kubwa suspending the swearing-in of the elected chairmen and the councillors, which generated confusion, and prompted the legal team of the FCTA to seek redress of the judgment in court.

While delivering a fresh judgment on Tuesday, Justice Mohammed clarified that it was clear that some mistakes were made and a judgment was entered, which brought a lot of issues concerning the elongation of the tenure of the outgoing chairmen in the six area councils.

Mohammed further held that in his wisdom, he had vacated that first judgment that was given by him and thereby directed that “the area council chairmen who were elected and issued a certificate of return should be sworn into office” by the FCT Minister.

