Nigeria In Very Difficult Times, Has To Borrow To Pay Workers’ Salaries, Wages – Acting Accountant General, Anamekwe

Anamekwe said the current economic situation in the country is evidence that the country is facing a huge financial crisis.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

The Acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Chukwuyere Anamekwe, has decried Nigeria’s dwindling economic fortune, saying the country has to borrow to pay workers’ salaries and wages and finance the budget shortfall.
 
Anamekwe said the current economic situation in the country is evidence that the country is facing a huge financial crisis, The Sun reports.

Speaking at a retreat organised on Tuesday, by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for members of the Technical Sub-committee On Cash Management (TSCM), he said serious efforts must be made to revert the trend through fiscal discipline, economic diversification, boosting export, and plugging revenue leakages, among others.
 
With the theme: “Enthroning fiscal discipline in Nigeria’s public Financial management: A Clarion Call to Stakeholders," the acting AGF lamented that insecurity across the country has increased the government expenditure.
 
He said, “We have to borrow to augment payment of salaries and wages. This shows we are in very difficult times. Government income is highly challenged.
 
“The theme and objective of the retreat couldn’t have been better captioned, given the fiscal challenges at the moment. Records available indicate that due to dwindling revenues, the Treasury had to resort to other sources in order to augment the payment of Federal Government public servants!
 
“There is an increase in government expenditure due to increasing security challenges and social needs of the citizenry."
 
He noted that the myriads of socio-economic challenges call for an articulated deployment of fiscal discipline and strategies that will help mitigate them.
 
“Now that these challenges stare us in the face, you are all expected at this gathering to come out with ideas that will push us through.
 
“Therefore, we must all, at this retreat strive towards identifying the challenges to revenue generation and other means of enhancing inflow into Federal Government coffers; ensuring the cutting down the cost of governance in the most acceptable way and ensuring synergy amongst and within stakeholders in the sub-committee,” he added.
 
Anamekwe also charged the sub-committee to ensure that it gives quality and profitable advice to the Federal Cash Management Committee.
 
While commending the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, for her consistent support in approving them, he noted that the gesture has continued to help in improving the capacities of members and stakeholders; thereby getting them more acquainted with Nigeria’s fiscal challenges and other cash management related matters.
 
He urged the attendees to ensure that the event helps in the advancement of the desired recovery strategies since it has become a veritable tool providing the needed platform for sharing quality information and knowledge that help to keep public servants abreast with public financial management reforms; managing fiscal challenges, evolving effective and efficient cash management tool, among others.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Amidst Cash Crunch, Benue Governor Ortom Buys N.5 Billion Luxury Vehicles For Aides
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Finance FG To Create 1m Direct Jobs In 2016, Targets Another Million In First Phase Of Conditional Cash Transfer
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Businessman For N60 Million Dud Cheque
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Business Bank Loans: Etisalat Reaffirms Continuation Of Negotiations, Foresees Early Resolution
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Finance Nigerian Govt To Use $322.52m 'Abacha Loot' For Social Safety Net Program
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: AGF Malami Gives Banks, MTN 14-Day Ultimatum To Pay CBN’s N5.87bn Fine
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Don’t Dare Pair Ailing Tinubu With Northern Christian For 2023 Presidential Election, Islamic Cleric Warns Governors From Region
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Allegedly Buys PDP Panel Members, Others With $5Million, Promises N10,000 Per Vote In 2023 To Clinch Vice-Presidential Ticket, Emerge Atiku's Running Mate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Nigerian Professor Of Dermatology, Femi Soyinka Dies At 85
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Anambra Police Kill Armed Robber, Recover AK-47, Live Ammunition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ordinary Nigerians Don’t Care About Religion – Northern Elders Forum Says Amid APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket Controversy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Mama Boko Haram, Aisha Wakil Jailed 5 Years For Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Life For Raping 14-year-old Schoolgirl
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International UK To Send First Batch Of Asylum Seekers, Migrants To Rwanda Tuesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Unlike Junketing Nigerian Counterpart, Malawian President Cancels Foreign Trips To Cut Cost, Adhere To Austerity Measures
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Didn’t Consult Widely Before Picking Peter Obi As Running Mate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says PDP National Chairman, Ayu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Terrorists Release Abducted Anglican Bishop Of Jebba, Wife
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Doesn't Regard So-called Cabal In Presidential Villa When Making Decisions – Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad