Nigerian Army Unveils ‘Operation Safe Conduct’ For 2023 Elections, Warns Soldiers To Shun Politics

The Army Chief said he had directed the review of Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for the coming Operation Safe Conduct.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

The Nigerian Army has warned its personnel to desist from partisan politics while providing enabling and secured environment for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The army authorities said the military had prepared “Operation Safe Conduct” for the 2023 elections and to maintain sanity in the electoral processes.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya on Tuesday stated this while speaking at the opening of the 2nd quarter Chief of Army Staff’s conference at the command officers’ mess Asokoro Abuja.

The Army Chief said he had directed the review of Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for the coming Operation Safe Conduct.

Yahaya said, “At this juncture, let me hasten to remind us that the nation is currently preparing for general elections. All personnel must remain apolitical while providing enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive. In this regard, I directed the review of Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation SAFE CONDUCT and the approved guidelines would be conveyed to you soon.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to enhance its Civil- Military relations efforts and provide the necessary support in aid of the civil authority.

“Few months ago, in my First Quarter Conference closing remarks, I affirmed that the Nigerian Army remains resolute and committed to squarely confront the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the country. Accordingly, we have continued to sustain the tempo of our operation against all forms of criminalities in collaboration with our sister Services and other security agencies.

“The level of cooperation and professionalism exhibited by our sister Services and other security agencies in furtherance of this effort has been heartwarming. This has led to the achievement of several successes across various theatres of operation in the country.

“The current efforts by our foreign partners in bringing relevant and mission-oriented training to our personnel are yielding the desired results. The positive feedback on the effect of the training from RESTORE HOPE 1 and II and PROJECT STINGER in the theatres of operation since the deployment of the trainees is encouraging.

 

“Accordingly, we shall continue to devote premium attention to our training activities as this remains the best welfare for our troops and fundamental requirement for successful operations.”

