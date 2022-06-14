Nigerian High Court Fixes Date To Rule On Murder Of 5-Year-Old Pupil, Hanifa

Abubakar is a five-year-old student of the school who was reported missing after she was abducted by Tanko and subsequently found dead.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

A Kano High Court has fixed July 28 for judgment in the case of a school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, who was charged with the alleged kidnap and murder of Hanifa Abubakar.
 
Upon arrest, the Kano State Government slammed five counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement and culpable homicide against Abdulmalik and his accomplices, Hashimu Isyaku, and Fatima Musa.
 
However, they all pleaded not guilty to the charges, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
 
Justice Usman Na’abba subsequently fixed the date after the Defence and Prosecution Counsel adopted their final written addresses.
 
Before closing defence, defence counsel, Hasiya Muhammad had prayed the court to consider the defendants and discharge them.
 
“We urge the court to adopt our written addresses as our oral argument in this case,” she said.
 
The prosecution counsel, Deputy Director Public Prosecution (DPP), Rabi Ahmad, in her final written addresses dated and filed June 6, prayed the court to convict and sentence the three defendants as charged.
 
Ahmad argued that the second defendant (Isyaku) is standing trial for concealing a dead body contrary to the provisions of Section 277 of the Penal Code and punishable with death under Section 274(b).
 
“We urge the court to note the content of exhibit 12 (confessional statement) of the second defendant for burying late Hanifa’s corpse,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

