Nigerian Man Jailed For Life For Raping 14-year-old Schoolgirl

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 14, 2022

Justice Adekunle Adeyeye of Ado-Ekiti High Court has convicted and sentenced 30-year-old Shola Oguntuase to life imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old Junior Secondary School student.
 
Delivering judgement on the one count preferred against the convict, Justice Adeyeye held that the prosecution proved its case beyond all reasonable doubts, hence, his conviction to life imprisonment.

In the ruling, the court held that there is “no doubt that the prosecution established beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant raped the victim.
 
“The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment."
 
Vanguard News reported that the prosecution counsel, Mr Marcus Olowoyo, had earlier during the trial, told the court that Oguntuase defiled the minor on July 7, 2020, at Ire- Ekiti in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
 
Olowoyo, in proving his case, presented the victim’s statement to the police before the court as evidence.
 
The prosecutor further called four witnesses and tendered medical reports as exhibits before the court to prove her case of rape.
 
However, the defence counsel Mr Rotimi Adabembe called no witnesses.

