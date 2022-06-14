Nigerian Police Hunt For Killers Of Abuja Businessman Who Dumped His Body Inside Well

An Abuja-based businessman identified as Hussaini Aliyu Takuma has been murdered and dumped inside a well around his farm at Jeda village in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Kuje Police Divisional Headquarters, FCT, had on Saturday, exhumed the body of Hussaini, which was taken to the Kuje General Hospital for examination.



The police told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that some suspects had been apprehended and investigation was ongoing.

According to the report, a man, Hassan Takuma, of Area 7, Garki, Abuja, came to Kuje Police Station and reported that on June 2, his brother, Hussaini Aliyu Takuma, 32, of the same address, visited his farm at Jeda in Kuje but did not return home.

The police said on receipt of the complaint, detectives tracked a 20-year-old Umar Mohammed, a worker on the farm and his friend, Ibrahim Yusuf, 18, who were seen at Kabusa on their way to Kano State with 36 stolen rams and six goats.

He said during investigation, it was discovered that the animals belonged to the victim.

The police added that 28-year-old Ephraim Mbaiga, also a worker of the farm, together with all suspects connected to the matter, had been arrested.

The case file was handed over to O/C anti-kidnapping, FCT Command, on the directives of the Commissioner of Police.

The police revealed that Usman Sanu, the farm security guard and his wife had absconded and were still at large, adding that the body of the victim was exhumed in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service, while further investigation was ongoing and would be communicated to the public.

Hussaini who hails from Minna in Niger State graduated from a University in Malaysia and returned to Nigeria where he ventured into livestock.

A source who is close to the family confirmed that Hussaini last spoke with his sister, that he was heading for his farm at Jeda village in Kuje area council, Abuja.

According to the source, "Soon after making some investigation by the police, an arrest was made and a brother to his gateman was apprehended, after series of investigation.



"The arrested brother told the police that the deceased and his gateman were having a little misunderstanding, as Hussaini was complaining of mismanagement and negligence on duty.”

"Hussaini had told them that if that continued, he might subtract a little amount from his salary. And on that fateful day, Hussaini was on the farm around 1pm. He was believed to be praying when the gateman allegedly struck him with a machete on his neck several times and also stabbed him on his stomach several times.

"Some of Hussaini's livestock was believed to have been taken by the same gateman and brother. But a number of the animals were recovered in a village around Kuje. The gateman is still at large," the source added.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident to SaharaReporters, the FCT Police Command Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, said arrest has been made in connection with the case.

"The police swung into action deploying investigative apparatus on the complaint. Two suspects who were farm staff to the deceased were later arrested at Kabusa axis while heading for Kano,” he added.