Nigerian Police Invite Popular Singer, Burna Boy For Interrogation Over Lagos Club Shooting

Vanguard reports that police sources confirmed that detectives had also been assigned to unravel the singer’s location and bring him for interrogation.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 14, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, has invited popular afrobeat singer, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, for interrogation over the alleged shooting of fun-seekers by police escorts assigned to him.
Vanguard reports that police sources confirmed that detectives had also been assigned to unravel the singer’s location and bring him for interrogation.


Although Burna Boy is believed to have travelled out of the country immediately after the incident, the police said he is expected to honour the invitation.
“Already, five police escorts attached to the singer have since been arrested and are being detained at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja," the source added.
Similarly, another source revealed that the escorts involved in the incident didn’t notify the police about the incident. According to the source, it was eyewitnesses that reported the shooting incident to the police.
This also came on the heels of the revelation, yesterday that the five police escorts were assigned to him from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
SaharaReporters had reported that five policemen attached to the Nigerian singer were detained by the Lagos police command for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers.
The victims were identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu.
The shooting incident reportedly occurred at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday.
It was learnt that Burna Boy was laughing while the incident occurred and immediately left for Spain.

 

