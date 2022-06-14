Over 400 Delegates Drag Electoral Body, INEC, PDP To Court, Demand Fresh Ogun Governorship Primary

The delegates in the suit filed before Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo of the court alleged disenfranchisement in the party’s recently concluded governorship primary election in the state where Oladipupo Adebutu emerged its candidate, and demanded nullification of the election.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 14, 2022

At least 400 delegates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State have filed a suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party before the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.
The delegates in the suit filed before Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo of the court alleged disenfranchisement in the party’s recently concluded governorship primary election in the state where Oladipupo Adebutu emerged its candidate, and demanded nullification of the election.


The suit with number FHC/AB/CS/87/22, also has the governorship candidate, Adebutu and three other governorship aspirants including Segun Showunmi, Jimi Lawal and one Abodunrin as respondents.
According to PUNCH, the over 400 “certified delegates” alleged that they were barred from casting their votes at the election held on May 30.
The plaintiffs, Taiwo Idris, Kehinde Akala and Ayinde Monsuru, filed the suit on behalf of the over 400 delegates who emerged from the April 30 Ward Congress.
It was gathered that most of the delegates deposed to the affidavits before the court except the delegates from Ikenne, Sagamu and Remo North Local Government Areas.
According to the delegates, most of them who were barred from voting at the primaries were supporters of Jimi Lawal, one of the contestants who lost in the election.
They noted that they would have cast their votes for the aspirant but the PDP decided to make use of delegates who were not elected to vote at the primaries, describing it as a strategy to install the preferred candidate of some party leaders.
The aggrieved delegates who prayed the court to issue an order for PDP “to conduct fresh Special State Congress where indirect primary election to choose the 2023 governorship election will be held, also alleged that 400 out of the 728 elected ad hoc delegates from all the wards as well as those elected from 20 local government areas as national delegates were not allowed to participate in the election.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further recognising or parading any person or group of persons not elected at the ward congresses held in Ogun State on the 30th of April, 2022 as ad hoc delegates to vote at the indirect primaries for the purpose of choosing the candidate which the 1st Defendant intends to nominate/sponsor at the 2023 Governorship election in Ogun State,” the plaintiff prayed.
However, the court granted an order for substituted service on all the parties and thereafter, fixed June 22 for the return date.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Newly Elected Area Council Chairmen, Councillors Resume In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Will Have Fortunes In South-East If Atiku Picks Igbo As Running Mate — Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Labour Party Is Orphanage For Homeless Politicians — Sowore Invites Peter Obi To Join AAC For Electoral Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket Dangerous For Fractured Entity Like Nigeria — Adegboruwa Warns Ruling APC, Other Political Parties
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Won’t Withdraw For Senate President, Lawan After Winning Primary Unopposed – Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate, Machina Fumes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Candidate, Tinubu Not Mentally, Physically Fit To Lead Nigeria, Can’t Play Football Like PDP’s Atiku – Dino Melaye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Nigerian High Court Fixes Date To Rule On Murder Of 5-Year-Old Pupil, Hanifa
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Celestial Church In Ogun State During Vigil, Abduct Worshippers
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Legal Malabu Oil Scandal: United Kingdom Court Rules Against Nigerian Government In $1.7bn JP Morgan Case Involving Ex-Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Army Unveils ‘Operation Safe Conduct’ For 2023 Elections, Warns Soldiers To Shun Politics
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Insecurity We Stand With You – UK Lawmaker Condemns Owo Church Massacre, Persecution Of Christians In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Newly Elected Area Council Chairmen, Councillors Resume In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Strikes Out Suit By Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua Seeking To Stop Ekiti, Osun Elections
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: PDP Will Have Fortunes In South-East If Atiku Picks Igbo As Running Mate — Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Court Jails Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari’s Co-defendants Caught In 21kg Cocaine Deal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest Woman, Three Others In Gang Of ‘Unknown Gunmen’ Terrorising Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man, US Lover Under ‘Drug Influence’ Walk Naked In Lagos Estate, Attempt Suicide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Colleges Of Education Begin One-Month Strike Amid Universities' Shutdown Since February
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad