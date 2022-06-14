Terrorists Kidnap Wife Of Niger State Local Government Chairman

The chairman, Baffa, is a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 14, 2022

Terrorists locally dubbed as bandits have abducted the wife of Usman Baffa Ibeto, the Local Government Chairman of Magama in Niger State.
The chairman, Baffa, is a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.


According to reports, Mrs Baffa was abducted from her home in the Tunga area of Minna, the state capital on Sunday, June 12.
The abductors had yet to make contact with the family for ransom.
Just a month ago, there was a similar occurrence when the wife of the APC leader in Oyo State, Adenike Oni-Salawu, was abducted by gunmen.
In her own case, she was said to be kidnapped in front of their Aromolaran house in the Old Ife road area of Ibadan.
She reportedly alighted from her car to open the gate of the house and the gunmen rushed at her and brandished guns and other dangerous objects.

 
