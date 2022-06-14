We Stand With You – UK Lawmaker Condemns Owo Church Massacre, Persecution Of Christians In Nigeria

Caroline Anne Cox, a cross-Bench Member of the British House of Lords says Christians are being persecuted and killed in Nigeria.

The lawmaker disclosed this in London, United Kingdom at the Glory Conference of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The event held at Excel Centre London, an exhibition and international convention centre in the Custom House area of Newham, East London.

Cox, who was also a Baroness-in-Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, is founder Chancellor of Bournemouth University.

She was the Chancellor of Liverpool Hope University from 2006-2013. Currently, she is the Honorary Vice President of the Royal College of Nursing.

The 85-year-old lawmaker also condemned the June 4 terrorists’ attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Gunmen had attacked the church located on Owa-Luwa Street in Owo, the hometown of the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving many parishioners dead and several others injured.

“As you sadly know, many Christians are being killed, just as it happened last week in Owo in Ondo State. The targeting and killing of Christians on unproven allegations continue to expand and the repression and intimidation of Christians in public continue to grow. You are a people of wonderful faith and courage, we love you, we stand with you,” Cox said.