BREAKING: Nigeria Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Teenage Girls

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2022

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday rescued at least 35 teenage girls from a sex slave hotel in the state.

The girls who were being used as commercial sex workers were rescued from Gally Gally Hotel located in Nkpor town, close to Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra.

Out of the rescued 35 teenage girls, about five of them were said to be pregnant.

Meanwhile, their ‘madam’ who collects what they earn from their sex business is said to be on the run.

However, the police have arrested three suspected employees of the hotel including the assistant manager.

Also, according to the police, three pump-action rifles and seven cartridges were recovered from the hotel, The PUNCH reports.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, while parading the girls and the suspects at the area command in Onitsha, said that they were being interrogated for more information on their operation.

