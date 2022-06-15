Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Suspends Finance Commissioner Over 'Ineffectiveness'

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended his Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Orlando Nweze indefinitely.

Nweze, according to the suspension notice signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, was suspended for alleged “inability to discharge his duties effectively.”



According to the notice, Governor Umahi directed Nweze to hand over all government property in his possession to the permanent secretary of the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, June 15.

“Please, ensure strict compliance to this directive,” the suspension notice read.