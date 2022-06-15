Enugu Gas Fire Raging In Caritas University Finally Stops After 22 Days

The raging fire from yet-to-be-known substance at the Caritas University, Amorji-Nike, Enugu State, has reportedly stopped in what was described as a miracle.

The fire was reported to have stopped on its own on early Wednesday morning after 22 days of flaring.

SaharaReporters, had reported on Tuesday that fire which was caused by water drillers at the private university, had defiled all solutions after three weeks it started.

The fire started on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and as at 12:30pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when SaharaReporters visited the site, the fire was still burning.

SaharaReporters also reported that one of the drillers, who ignited the fire and partially got burnt, had died.

Although there are still speculations to what might have been the substance that caused the fire as many experts have suggested that it could be methane from coal or natural gas.

For the 22 days, the fire raged, while several efforts from both state and Federal Fire Services, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other experts brought in to put out the fire were fruitless until the fire went off on its own.

However, experts have called on the government to take further steps to investigate the real cause of the leakage, the quantity of gas and other findings that would help to find a lasting solution to the problem.