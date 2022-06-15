Gunmen Kidnap Abia Journalist From Home, Demand N10million Ransom

Some gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a journalist identified as Mr Chuks Onuha in his house at Umuhu, Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered that Onuha is a former Abia State Correspondent of Sun Newspapers.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Onuha was eating with members of his family on Tuesday night when the gunmen smashed into their house and took him away to an unknown location, Daily Sun reports.

It was further disclosed that the kidnappers contacted his family members and requested a N10million ransom in the early hours of Wednesday.

His wife also confirmed the development when contacted on phone. She, therefore, appealed to the abductors to release her husband unconditionally for the sake of their young children.

On Tuesday, SaharaReporters also reported that gunmen in police uniforms struck in the Federal Capital Territory kidnapped three pregnant women, two children and 12 others in Abuja.