Gunmen Kidnap Abia Journalist From Home, Demand N10million Ransom

It was gathered that Onuha is a former Abia State Correspondent of Sun Newspapers.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 15, 2022

Some gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a journalist identified as Mr Chuks Onuha in his house at Umuhu, Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.
It was gathered that Onuha is a former Abia State Correspondent of Sun Newspapers.

File photo used to illustrate story.
Onuha was eating with members of his family on Tuesday night when the gunmen smashed into their house and took him away to an unknown location, Daily Sun reports.
It was further disclosed that the kidnappers contacted his family members and requested a N10million ransom in the early hours of Wednesday.
His wife also confirmed the development when contacted on phone. She, therefore, appealed to the abductors to release her husband unconditionally for the sake of their young children.
On Tuesday, SaharaReporters also reported that gunmen in police uniforms struck in the Federal Capital Territory kidnapped three pregnant women, two children and 12 others in Abuja.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Kidnappers Of Former Adamawa Commissioner, Abubakar Umar, Demand N30Million Ransom
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Police Arrest Five Internally Displaced Persons Communicating With Terrorists On The Telephone From Borno Camp
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Terrorise Enugu Community, Kidnap Catholic Church Minister, Italy-based Preacher, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cultists Take Over Sagamu In Ogun State, 10 Killed In Renewed Clashes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abducted 12 Women, Children In Niger State In Fresh Attack —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Oyo OPC Arrests Fulani Warlord, Isikilu Wakili Accused Of Terrorising Ibarapaland
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senator Abaribe Finally Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, To Join Governor Soludo In APGA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enugu Gas Fire Raging In Caritas University Finally Stops After 22 Days
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Airlines May Shut Down Operations As Aviation Fuel Hits N714 Per Litre
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Many Northerners Want Muslims As Nigeria’s President And Vice President, It’s What Islamic Scholars, Petty Traders Are Saying – Borno Pastor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy Breaks Silence After Alleged Shooting Of Two Persons At Lagos Club By His Police Escorts
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Oyo State Lawmakers Start Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor, Olaniyan
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of Former Adamawa Commissioner, Abubakar Umar, Demand N30Million Ransom
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Police Arrest Five Internally Displaced Persons Communicating With Terrorists On The Telephone From Borno Camp
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Police Some Police Officers Work With Internet Fraudsters To Scam Nigerians — Lagos Police
0 Comments
24 Seconds Ago
News US-led NATO Pledges More ‘Advanced Lethal Weapons’ To Ukraine Over Russian Invasion
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal $1billion Malabu Oil Fraud: We’re Still Studying UK Court Judgment – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Price Of Diesel May Hit N1500 In Next Two Weeks – Marketers Alert Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad