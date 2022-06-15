Kidnappers Of Former Adamawa Commissioner, Abubakar Umar, Demand N30Million Ransom

Kidnappers of a former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Planning in Adamawa State, Engineer Babangida Abubakar Umar have contacted the family, demanding a ransom of N30 million to release him.



A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told SaharaReporters that the abductors first made contact with the family on Tuesday evening, demanding the ransom.

"They contacted me on my phone at about 7:30 pm yesterday (Tuesday) and asked us to send them N30 million, else they would do the unthinkable," the family source said while sobbing.



However, the visibly traumatised source could not disclose what steps the family had taken since the kidnappers demanded the ransom.



News of the abduction of the commissioner hit the airwaves on Tuesday. It was learnt that Umar who served in the immediate past administration of Governor Jibrilla Bindo was kidnapped on Monday night.



He was reportedly kidnapped from his Bajabure residence, a satellite town on the outskirts of Yola, the capital city.



The Spokesperson for the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the abduction, saying measures were being taken to rescue the former commissioner.