Many Northerners Want Muslims As Nigeria’s President And Vice President, It’s What Islamic Scholars, Petty Traders Are Saying – Borno Pastor

The cleric alleged that the Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long-term agenda of core Northern Muslims.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2022

Amid rumoured attempts by major political parties in the country to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket, Rev. Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa, Director-General, Centre for Justice on Religious and Ethnicity in Nigeria, has warned that such moves will further threaten the unity of Nigeria.
 
Dikwa, in an interview with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, said political parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party have to be very cautious in selecting vice-presidential candidates and not allow religion to divide the country.

The Director General, Centre for Justice on Religion and Ethnicity in Nigeria, Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa

He said: “These days, I have been reading about who will be the running mate for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.
 
“I have also observed that prominent Muslim politicians, northern Muslim governors, Muslim traditional rulers with their Islamic scholars including other Muslims on the streets and their petty traders are saying that if a Muslim from the north is not selected as running mate to Tinubu, they're not going to vote for him. This is an issue of great concern to us because this means two Islamic adherents are at the helm of affairs.”
 
The cleric alleged that the Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long-term agenda of core Northern Muslims.
 
He said, “It has been planned by the core northern Muslims to cause confusion in this country; they want Muslims to rule the country as President and Vice President.
 
“We have the VCDs of the preachers on how they are teaching and now they're trying to test the ground to implement the agenda.”
 
However, Dikwa said Nigeria is on a precipice and this is the time to unite irrespective of religion or tribe by ensuring equal representation of every part of the country in leadership.
 
He added that a Christian/Christian or Muslim/Muslim ticket does not speak well of the sincerity of Nigerians in ensuring fairness to all for the progress and development of the country.
 
He lamented that it is counterproductive for some sets of persons, to believe that only people of a particular religion can pilot the affairs of a country like Nigeria with its diversity and peculiarities.
 
He said, "It is very unfortunate that some preachers are inciting and brainwashing their followers that they have the capacity in the country to produce President and Vice President.
 
“We should not at this time start thinking that if a Muslim or Christian is not selected as the running mate to presidential candidate, we will not vote. Meanwhile, both the PDP and APC have the presidential candidates as Muslims.
 
“Does it mean in the entire North there is no capable Christian that has the ability and technical know-how to effectively be a running mate to any of the presidential candidates except Muslims?
 
“I strongly expect the Muslim clerics and politicians from the North to see it as their duty to preach unity of both Christians and Muslims to their fellow brothers and sisters for a unified country."
 
He, however, urged Christians to stop being afraid but be bold and courageous to take key political positions in the country.
 
“Christians have the capacity of producing a Christian President at any time. We have the numerical strength, we have strong candidates too."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Push For Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket Is A Well-funded Campaign By Islamic Fundamentalists Like Governor El-Rufai– Nigerian Human Rights Writers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo State Lawmakers Start Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor, Olaniyan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Reveals Details About Proposed Running Mate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Abaribe Finally Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, To Join Governor Soludo In APGA
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Regime Spends N1.2Billion On 10 Vehicles For Niger Republic's High-ranking Officials While Nigerians Wallow In Abject Poverty
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dangote Donates N2 Billion To Aid IDPs Living In Borno
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Lopsided Promotion Of Officers By Nigeria’s Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Favours Candidates Of Political Office Holders, Denies Others For About 20 Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Many Students Protesting 3-Year Unpaid Bursaries Reportedly Land In Hospital After Suffering Police Assault, Tear Gas, Beatings With Guns In Delta
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers, Others In North-East Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Wanted In U.S. In Case Of Missing Woman Googled 'How To Be A Serial Killer, Kill Without Getting Caught' – Houston Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Ondo Church Massacre: Islamic Leaders Sign Peace Pact With Christian Counterparts In Ogun, Say Muslims Are Not Killers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Push For Muslim-Muslim Presidential Ticket Is A Well-funded Campaign By Islamic Fundamentalists Like Governor El-Rufai– Nigerian Human Rights Writers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Wanted In U.S. In Case Of Missing Woman Googled 'How To Be A Serial Killer, Kill Without Getting Caught' – Houston Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education "We're Worried, Concerned, Working Towards Early Resolution Of University Lecturers' Strike"— Buhari Government Says 4 Months Into ASUU’s Industrial Action
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Militias Killed Five, Sacked 14 Enugu Farm Settlements –Community Alleges, Say Police Only Arrive After Killings To Carry Corpses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Some Police Officers Work With Internet Fraudsters To Scam Nigerians — Lagos Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Police Arrest Five Internally Displaced Persons Communicating With Terrorists On The Telephone From Borno Camp
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of Former Adamawa Commissioner, Abubakar Umar, Demand N30Million Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad