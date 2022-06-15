Nigeria Police Arrest Five Internally Displaced Persons Communicating With Terrorists On The Telephone From Borno Camp

Five internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno state have been accused of fraternising with terrorists.

They were part of the 87 suspects paraded on Wednesday by operatives of the Borno State Police Command, in connection with crimes ranging from terrorism, armed robbery, rape, and kidnapping among others.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, the IDPs were tracked from the Force Headquarters in Abuja through their phone conversations with suspected terrorists.



One of the accused persons, a woman identified as Rashida Saleh, claimed her telephone conversation was with her relative called Dauda, but noted that she had no idea of his whereabouts.



Umar said, “On 29th of April 2022, Intelligence Bureau of the command acting on communication intercepted some GSM numbers provided by tactical intelligence unit, force headquarters Abuja, arrested five suspects for fraternity with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.



“The suspects are Ali Ahmadu of Jajari area Maiduguri, Rabi Alhaji Abbas of Jajari area Maiduguri, Fatima Mohammed, Rashida Saleh and Alhaji Atake of Gubio IDPs camp.”



The Police boss said the other 82 persons were arrested in different parts of the state including Maiduguri metropolis, Jere, Konduga, Gwoza and Hauwul councils.