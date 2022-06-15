Nigerian Army Finds Abducted Chibok Schoolgirl In Borno After Eight Years

Troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade, on Tuesday while on patrol intercepted Ngoshe with a child believed to be hers, in Borno State.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 15, 2022

Mrs Mary Ngoshe, who is believed to be one of the kidnapped girls from Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok in 2014 has been found, the Nigerian Army has said.
This was made known on Wednesday in a tweet posted to the Nigerian Army’s verified Twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy.
“Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son. She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing,” the tweet reads.


On the night of April 14, 2014, 276 mostly Christian female students aged from 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School at the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.
Prior to the raid, the school had been closed for four weeks due to deteriorating security conditions, but the girls were in attendance in order to take final exams in physics.
Also, 57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported, and others have been rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces on various occasions.
The Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA), had in January on behalf of the entire Chibok Community,  indicated that 110 of the 276 girls abducted in April, 2014, are still unaccounted for.

