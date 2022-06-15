Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy Breaks Silence After Alleged Shooting Of Two Persons At Lagos Club By His Police Escorts

Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, on Wednesday, said he would not be surprised if Nigerians accused him of starting the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Burna Boy made this remark on his verified Twitter handle a few days after it was reported that policemen attached to him shot two people at Club Cubana on Victoria Island recently.

"Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me,” he tweeted.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad had detained five police officers attached to Burna Boy for attempted murder after they shot two people identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu at the club.

It was disclosed by the Bar Beach Police Division that unrest started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4 am on June 8. It was stated that four policemen were outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the Grammy-Award-winning artiste into the club.

According to eyewitness accounts, Burna Boy was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.

He instructed Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him. However, the lady’s husband was said to have lambasted the singer for making a move on his wife. See Also Scandal Nigerian Police Invite Popular Singer, Burna Boy For Interrogation Over Lagos Club Shooting

A few minutes later, Burna Boy reportedly approached the woman and this reportedly enraged her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club.

A source at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police told PUNCH that “as things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing.

"In the process, 27-year-old Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet. This caused a commotion in the club.





“It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew then drove off to one of his properties at the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway before leaving for Lekki Phase 1.

“Aware of what he had done, Burna Boy took the next flight out without even informing the policemen. He only made a video call to them to inform them that he had travelled to Spain.

“All his police escorts have been arrested and are currently at the Command headquarters."