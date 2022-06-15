Police Arrest 87 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists, Kidnappers, Others In North-East Nigeria

At least, 87 persons are in police custody for alleged terrorism, abductions, rape and culpable homicide in North-East Nigeria, SaharaReporters learnt on Wednesday.



According to the Borno State Police command, some of the suspects arrested were found with lethal firearms and have been charged with criminal offences including cattle rustling.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the state police commissioner, Abdu Umar disclosed that the suspects were arrested in Maiduguri metropolis, Jere, Konduga, Gwoza and Hauwul councils and some parts of Adamawa and Taraba states.



Umar said, "The Police arrested five terror suspects and recovered 3 gun trucks, machine guns and two AK-47 rifles with live ammunition."



He added that the suspects had links to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.



He noted that investigations were in progress, as some of the suspects were in the custody of the military.



He added that "6 suspects were arrested on May 30, 2022, for alleged kidnappings in Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states.



“The police crack team stormed a Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in Njimtilo area of Maiduguri, some of them are leaders of kidnap syndicates in the North-East.



"They are Abubakar Ali of Njimtilo, who also specialized in cattle rustling and also harboured criminals in the community.”



The police commissioner added that Abdul Isa, Bala Musa, Abdullahi Bukar, Garba Usman and Jordi Garba were also arrested for kidnapping, cattle rustling and receiving stolen property.



He further disclosed that all the suspects had confessed to their alleged crimes, including theft of armoured cables.