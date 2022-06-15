Senator Abaribe Finally Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, To Join Governor Soludo In APGA

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District of Abia State, has finally dumped the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Abaribe, who until his resignation, was the Senate Minority Leader, had earlier in May withdrawn from the governorship race in Abia State over alleged “use of only an imaginary 3-man ad-hoc delegates to the exclusion of the party’s statutory delegates in the primary elections.”

His associates have claimed he may join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and link up with Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, read Abaribe’s resignation letter to the Senate House during Wednesday’s plenary.

The Senate President also on Tuesday announced unofficially, that Abaribe had defected from the PDP to APGA.

“Notification for Resignation from Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate. This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the PDP through my ward.

“This also means my resignation as minority leader. I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues and the leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie enjoyed while I was the minority leader,” the letter read.