Some Police Officers Work With Internet Fraudsters To Scam Nigerians — Lagos Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is aware that some of its officers are working alongside internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys.



This was made known by the Command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin while speaking on Daily Trust's Twitter Space titled, ‘Policing Nigeria: Emerging crimes, challenges and solutions' on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundeyin, however, noted that such offenders were being punished with severely.



He said, “In every organisation, you would have those officers that would always undermine the efforts of the organisation. I’ve heard about officers working in cahoots with internet fraudsters. These officers are treated worse than the internet fraudsters.



“If a law enforcement officer engages in a crime, he receives more punishment than an ordinary citizen because he is expected to know more.



“All the time when we get to know about such officers, they are severely dealt with.”



Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police urged the public to provide the force with information whenever they hear of such cases.