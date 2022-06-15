US-led NATO Pledges More ‘Advanced Lethal Weapons’ To Ukraine Over Russian Invasion

According to him, Ukraine will continue receiving, adding that “practical support, lethal and non-lethal support from the alliance.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 15, 2022

The United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has promised to send advanced lethal weapons to Ukraine to help the country advance in winning the ongoing war against Russia.

The Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who announced this on Wednesday, said that the organisation cannot stop supporting Ukraine in its present distress period.

The announcement is coming less than 48 hours after the Ukrainian Government accused its Western partners of being complacent with arm delivery, saying that the weapons delivered to them by the NATO and other Western partners including US, are not enough to defeat Russia.

But Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels that “We are extremely focused on stepping up, providing more support, more advanced weapons … because we support them in their just fight against the brutal Russian invasion.”

According to him, Ukraine will continue receiving, adding that “practical support, lethal and non-lethal support from the alliance.”

He said that with more weapons, Ukraine would be able “to continue to modernize its armed forces, something NATO allies have worked on for many years but stepped up now.”

He added that “This is our focus and Ukraine’s most urgent need as we speak.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Senator Abaribe Finally Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, To Join Governor Soludo In APGA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enugu Gas Fire Raging In Caritas University Finally Stops After 22 Days
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Airlines May Shut Down Operations As Aviation Fuel Hits N714 Per Litre
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Many Northerners Want Muslims As Nigeria’s President And Vice President, It’s What Islamic Scholars, Petty Traders Are Saying – Borno Pastor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy Breaks Silence After Alleged Shooting Of Two Persons At Lagos Club By His Police Escorts
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Oyo State Lawmakers Start Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor, Olaniyan
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senator Abaribe Finally Dumps Opposition Party, PDP, To Join Governor Soludo In APGA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enugu Gas Fire Raging In Caritas University Finally Stops After 22 Days
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Airlines May Shut Down Operations As Aviation Fuel Hits N714 Per Litre
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Many Northerners Want Muslims As Nigeria’s President And Vice President, It’s What Islamic Scholars, Petty Traders Are Saying – Borno Pastor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy Breaks Silence After Alleged Shooting Of Two Persons At Lagos Club By His Police Escorts
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Oyo State Lawmakers Start Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor, Olaniyan
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of Former Adamawa Commissioner, Abubakar Umar, Demand N30Million Ransom
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Police Arrest Five Internally Displaced Persons Communicating With Terrorists On The Telephone From Borno Camp
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Police Some Police Officers Work With Internet Fraudsters To Scam Nigerians — Lagos Police
0 Comments
53 Seconds Ago
Legal $1billion Malabu Oil Fraud: We’re Still Studying UK Court Judgment – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Price Of Diesel May Hit N1500 In Next Two Weeks – Marketers Alert Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Reveals Details About Proposed Running Mate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad