US-led NATO Pledges More ‘Advanced Lethal Weapons’ To Ukraine Over Russian Invasion

The United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has promised to send advanced lethal weapons to Ukraine to help the country advance in winning the ongoing war against Russia.

The Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who announced this on Wednesday, said that the organisation cannot stop supporting Ukraine in its present distress period.

The announcement is coming less than 48 hours after the Ukrainian Government accused its Western partners of being complacent with arm delivery, saying that the weapons delivered to them by the NATO and other Western partners including US, are not enough to defeat Russia.

But Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels that “We are extremely focused on stepping up, providing more support, more advanced weapons … because we support them in their just fight against the brutal Russian invasion.”

According to him, Ukraine will continue receiving, adding that “practical support, lethal and non-lethal support from the alliance.”

He said that with more weapons, Ukraine would be able “to continue to modernize its armed forces, something NATO allies have worked on for many years but stepped up now.”

He added that “This is our focus and Ukraine’s most urgent need as we speak.”