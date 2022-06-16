Anambra Governor, Soludo Orders Bus Drivers, Cart Pushers, Wheelbarrows To Do Biometric Registration

The government urged all commercial vehicle owners and drivers to comply accordingly.

by Saharareporters, new york Jun 16, 2022

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has directed that all commercial drivers operating within the state jurisdiction do biometric registration.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transport, Mrs Louisa Ezeanya, June 16, 2022, and made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The statement instructed all the operators of wheelbarrows, tricycles, shuttle and minibuses/semi-trucks, tippers, lorries and heavy-duty trucks operating in the state to do the registration.

It also added that the biometric registration was scheduled to commence on June 2, 2022 according to the order of Governor Soludo, noting that the state government had commenced the revalidation and recertification of all private motor parks across the state at no cost.

Saharareporters, new york

